Stazio, Richard M. Sr. WEST ALBANY In loving memory of Richard M. Stazio Sr., who passed away on August 24, 2020. Born January 13, 1937, he was the beloved husband of the late Evelyn C. Stazio; son of Ruth (Perrino) Stazio and Frank (Chitty) Stazio. Also with loving remembrance to his brother, Frank (Chicky) Stazio; and sister Beverly Drevojan. Loved filled memories of Millie Albright. He was an inspiring remembrance to his children, Jacqueline Stazio (Robert Ramundo), Richard Stazio Jr., and Candace Stazio (Kenneth Hassett). Our love for our father will be a lifelong tribute to him. He adored his grandchildren, Richard Stazio III and Danielle Stazio, which were the loves of his life and his biggest joy in life was being "Gramps" also with lovely memories of their mother, Diane Stazio. His entire family including aunts, uncles, cousins, and his friends were the pride of his life. He also enjoyed snow-birding in the colder months to Clearwater, Fla. where he made many friends who will miss him dearly. He was raised as a young man that served in the United States Air force and continued his career at the Watervliet Arsenal for over 31 years as a computer analyst. His heritage in the Village of West Albany was very dear to him. Honored in 1990 for his service at the West Albany Italian Benevolent Society, he served many years as president and banquet chairman. As a member of the W.A.I.B.S, since 1955, he will always be remembered as a cherished man within the entire organization and the West Albany Community. A memorial service will be held in his remembrance on Saturday, September 5, at 10 a.m. at the outdoor pavilion of the West Albany Italian Benevolent Society, 50 Exchange Street. Please note that masks must be worn to enter pavilion and that social distancing must be maintained. Flowers are welcome and are to be delivered by 8:30 a.m.