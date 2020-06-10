Toomey, Richard M. Sr. WATERFORD Richard M. Toomey Sr., 73 of Riberdy Lane, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Samarian Hospital. Born and educated in Albany, he was the son of the late James E. and Mary Ann Baranowski Toomey. Richard was a self-employed contractor in the area and had also been employed at Lewis & Davis in Schenectady. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the American Legion. He also was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3773 in Lansingburgh. Survivors include his companion of 53 years, Maureen Patterson; and his son Richard M. Toomey Jr. of Lake Tapps, Wash. He was the brother of Anna Toomey, Patricia Ulenski, Art and James Toomey and the late Mary McKee. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services with military honors will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a date to be announced. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 10, 2020.