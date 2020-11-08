Martino, Richard "Dick" COLONIE Richard E. Martino, 81, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 5, 2020, six months after being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. He was born on October 2, 1939, in Providence, R.I. to the late Santo Martino and Angelarose (Colardo) Mello.Dick was raised and educated in both Providence and Pawtucket, R.I. He was a 20 year Naval veteran where he served as chief quartermaster aboard six ships and circumnavigated the globe twice. His last tour was as an ROTC instructor of Naval Science at R.P.I. in Troy, where he retired in 1976. He went on to have a second career, with Stewart's Shops, retiring as southern district manager after 20 years. Through the years he enjoyed cooking for the family, woodworking, fishing, working on cars, taking care of his home and yard of 43 years in Colonie, vacationing with family at the beach and spending time with his grandchildren. In retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling, cruising and spending their winters in Ormond-by-the-Sea, Fla. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Gloria (Chicoine); brothers, Donald (Angela) Martino of Sun City Center, Fla., and David (Phyllis) Martino of Visalia, Calif.; nephew, Steve (Michele) Martino of N. Attleboro, Mass.; son, Richard (Neide) Martino Jr. of Clifton Park; daughter, Leigh (Michael) Lock of Glenvillle; grandchildren, Cassidy, Richard III, Samuel, Frankie, Verena and Giulia of Brazil; one great-grandson, Jason; as well as his much loved in-laws, nephews, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews and a great-great-nephew in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and California. Services will be held privately by the family, with interment to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the charity of your choice
or the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516.