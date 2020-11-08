1/1
Richard "Dick" Martino
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martino, Richard "Dick" COLONIE Richard E. Martino, 81, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 5, 2020, six months after being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. He was born on October 2, 1939, in Providence, R.I. to the late Santo Martino and Angelarose (Colardo) Mello.Dick was raised and educated in both Providence and Pawtucket, R.I. He was a 20 year Naval veteran where he served as chief quartermaster aboard six ships and circumnavigated the globe twice. His last tour was as an ROTC instructor of Naval Science at R.P.I. in Troy, where he retired in 1976. He went on to have a second career, with Stewart's Shops, retiring as southern district manager after 20 years. Through the years he enjoyed cooking for the family, woodworking, fishing, working on cars, taking care of his home and yard of 43 years in Colonie, vacationing with family at the beach and spending time with his grandchildren. In retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling, cruising and spending their winters in Ormond-by-the-Sea, Fla. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Gloria (Chicoine); brothers, Donald (Angela) Martino of Sun City Center, Fla., and David (Phyllis) Martino of Visalia, Calif.; nephew, Steve (Michele) Martino of N. Attleboro, Mass.; son, Richard (Neide) Martino Jr. of Clifton Park; daughter, Leigh (Michael) Lock of Glenvillle; grandchildren, Cassidy, Richard III, Samuel, Frankie, Verena and Giulia of Brazil; one great-grandson, Jason; as well as his much loved in-laws, nephews, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews and a great-great-nephew in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and California. Services will be held privately by the family, with interment to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the charity of your choice or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved