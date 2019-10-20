Morrow, Richard SELKIRK Richard "Richie" Morrow, 57, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, suddenly, yet peacefully, with his entire family by his side. He spent most of his years as a laborer for various organizations, most recently with the Delmar Dog Butler. He loved his music, his dog, and cherished all of his children and family. Richie was predeceased by his loving wife of 30 years, Babette A. Abbotts-Morrow; and father, John B. Morrow. He is survived by his mother, Virginia A. Morrow; children, Nicholas T. Morrow and Baleigh (Steven) Bruno; brothers, Ben, AJ (Sarah) and Shawn (Tammy) Morrow; nieces and nephews, Michael, Carlie, Ryan, Jack and Maria; and close family friend Christopher Ira. Friends and other relatives are pleasantly invited to a memorial Mass in Richie's honor at The Church of St. Patrick in Ravena at 11 a.m.on Monday, October 21. Friends may call at the church prior to the service on Monday starting at 10 a.m. The family sincerely requests you to consider, in lieu of flowers, a donation in Richie's memory to the , Founders Affiliate, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or The Church of St. Patrick, 21 Main St., Ravena, NY 12143.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019