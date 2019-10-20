Richard Morrow

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Morrow.
Service Information
St Patricks
21 Main St
Ravena, NY 12143
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Patrick
Ravena , NY
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Patrick
Ravena , NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Morrow, Richard SELKIRK Richard "Richie" Morrow, 57, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, suddenly, yet peacefully, with his entire family by his side. He spent most of his years as a laborer for various organizations, most recently with the Delmar Dog Butler. He loved his music, his dog, and cherished all of his children and family. Richie was predeceased by his loving wife of 30 years, Babette A. Abbotts-Morrow; and father, John B. Morrow. He is survived by his mother, Virginia A. Morrow; children, Nicholas T. Morrow and Baleigh (Steven) Bruno; brothers, Ben, AJ (Sarah) and Shawn (Tammy) Morrow; nieces and nephews, Michael, Carlie, Ryan, Jack and Maria; and close family friend Christopher Ira. Friends and other relatives are pleasantly invited to a memorial Mass in Richie's honor at The Church of St. Patrick in Ravena at 11 a.m.on Monday, October 21. Friends may call at the church prior to the service on Monday starting at 10 a.m. The family sincerely requests you to consider, in lieu of flowers, a donation in Richie's memory to the , Founders Affiliate, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or The Church of St. Patrick, 21 Main St., Ravena, NY 12143.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.