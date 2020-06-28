Richard Mulvey
Mulvey, Richard RHINEBECK Richard Mulvey a resident of Rhinebeck, peacefully passed away on June 22, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital. Previously, he resided in Catskill, and Poughkeepsie. He was born on November 14, 1929, in Poughkeepsie to the late Edward Mulvey and Anne (Moran) Mulvey. After graduating from Poughkeepsie High School, he played semi-professional football with the Hudson Valley Football League. Richard proudly served in the Navy from 1950-1954. While serving, he traveled the world, met lifelong friends and became an electrical engineer. Richard graduated from Tri-State College Angola, Indiana with an electrical engineering degree. He worked at Central Hudson Gas and Electric in Poughkeepsie, Fishkill and Catskill, retiring after 38 years in 1992. Richard is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate Helen Anne (Quinn) Mulvey. They shared a special marriage, laughter and friendship for 64 years. He is survived by brother Edward Mulvey of Poughkeepsie; and was predeceased by his sister Kathleen Wager. Richard leaves behind his beloved children, Mary Jo Sabia and husband Dr. John Sabia of Poughkeepsie, Cathy Washburn and husband Bruce of Rhinebeck, son Timothy Mulvey, predeceased, and wife Maureen of New Milford, Conn., Peter Mulvey and wife Kris of Poughkeepsie and Brian Mulvey and his significant other Erinn Blendell of Delmar. He was devoted to his grandchildren who fondly called him Papa Dick, Jessica (Sabia) Cole and husband Carter Cole, Jason Sabia and fiance Kimberly Paine, Laura Sabia, John Paul Sabia, Nicholas Washburn and wife Danielle Washburn, Keith Washburn, predeceased, Matthew Mulvey, Brian Mulvey, Kevin Mulvey, Quinton Mulvey and Nora Mulvey. He loved his two great-grandchildren, Breyson Cole and Finn Cole and several nieces and nephews. Richard was charismatic, endearing, always ready for fun, generous, and extremely thoughtful and kind. He enjoyed attending his Navy reunions with his wife Helen on the battleship USS Wisconsin BB-64. He was an avid N.Y. Giant fan, Notre Dame and N.Y. Yankees fan. He loved making people smile and kept a Santa Suit on hand which fit his joyful personality. He always had an above ground pool for the whole family (and neighborhood) to enjoy. He took great pride in his eleven grandchildren and attended all their sports and activities. He told them numerous Navy stories and songs and loved to go to the Yankee Championship parades; a day they could all play hooky. The family wishes to extend a special thanks for the compassionate care at Northern Dutchess Hospital and Thomson House. We are also very grateful for his caregivers in their Rhinebeck home over the past few years, Fran, Dawn, Pam, Liz, Debbie and Annette. You are truly angels on this earth and he cherished you all. I'd like my memory to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is over. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave when life is done. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 28. Calling hours 2-5 p.m. at William G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 29, at 11 a.m., Holy Trinity Church, Main St., Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12601. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to, Poughkeepsie Crew Parents, Inc. P.O. Box 3666, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Tax ID #: 22-3757661. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 27, 2020
My condolences. I remember him from the parties at Cathy and Bruces house.
Vera Recchia
Acquaintance
June 27, 2020
robert arizzi
June 26, 2020
I will always remember those Booster club snack stand days during my high school years and before. His smile and laugh made it fun to be there. May he Rest In Peace. My heart goes out to his entire family
Ann Colangelo
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
Prayers for the Mulvey family. I remember seeing Mr. Mulvey at local sporting events over the years.He lived a great life. May he Rest In Peace.
Richard McHugh
Friend
June 25, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to the Mulvey Family. Our families shared such wonderful and treasured memories over the years, the Philadelphia Navy Yard and touring the USS Wisconsin was a memorable trip that stands out as well as Mr. Mulvey visiting the Bastian Family dressed in his Santa Suit, on Christmas Eve. We will always remember Mr. Mulvey, with his warm smile, gentleness and laughter. Heaven just became a little brighter! Godspeed Mr. Mulvey.
Bastian Family
