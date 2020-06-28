Richard Mulvey

Our heartfelt condolences to the Mulvey Family. Our families shared such wonderful and treasured memories over the years, the Philadelphia Navy Yard and touring the USS Wisconsin was a memorable trip that stands out as well as Mr. Mulvey visiting the Bastian Family dressed in his Santa Suit, on Christmas Eve. We will always remember Mr. Mulvey, with his warm smile, gentleness and laughter. Heaven just became a little brighter! Godspeed Mr. Mulvey.

Bastian Family