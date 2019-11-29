Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard O'Donnell. View Sign Service Information Compassionate Funeral Care Inc 402 Maple Ave Saratoga Springs , NY 12866 (518)-584-4844 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Compassionate Funeral Care Inc 402 Maple Ave Saratoga Springs , NY 12866 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Compassionate Funeral Care Inc 402 Maple Ave Saratoga Springs , NY 12866 View Map Graveside service 12:30 PM Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Road Schuylerville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

O'Donnell, Richard SARATOGA SPRINGS Richard Joseph O'Donnell, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Mary's Haven surrounded by loving caregivers, family and good friends. He was born on February 18, 1942, in Troy the son of the late Andrew O'Donnell and Mary Grinaldo O'Donnell. Rich graduated from St. Francis Parish School, Troy High, class of 1960. Rich continued his education attending Hudson Valley Community College earning an associate degree in electrical engineering in 1962. He also served his country with pride in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1962 to 1966 in the pacific. Rich worked for Burroughs Corporation traveling and repairing computers around the world from 1966 to 1989. After retiring from Burroughs, Rich worked as the internet sales manager for Arnold Palmer Cadillac in North Carolina. He also managed Marsh Harbor Marina in North Carolina. Rich ended his working career where he worked for over two decades as the general sales manager for his good friend and owner Tom Carringi (Point Breeze Marina). Rich was an avid golfer and great fisherman who loved fishing around the world. He medaled in four senior Olympic sports in North Carolina which he enjoyed participating in with his best friend and soulmate Penny Banner. Rich also liked horse racing and could handicap with the best of them! Rich is survived by his aunt, Marguerite (Donald) Favro; Vincent James Scorsone; sister, Andrea (James) Dedrick; first cousins, Gary (Debbie) Favro, Grace Flagg, Ann Marie (Pat) Strack, Will (Donna) Bouchard, Angela Grinaldo, Nick (Margo) Grinaldo Jr., Virginia (Dennis) Ryan, and Karen H. as well as many second cousins. Rich is also survived by his best friends at Point Breeze Marina, Tommy Carringi, Jake Labutta, Pete Kunath, Tommy Scorsone, the staff, and his loving friend Nikaury. He was preceded in death by his uncles, Nick (Jean) Grinaldo, and Angelo (Concetta) Grinaldo; aunts, Josephine Grinaldo, and Angie (Grinaldo) Bouchard; and his godfather, John Ryan. Riches family would like to express our special thanks and gratitude to the Hospice Care Team and Mary's Haven staff who are the most loving and caring people in the world, Rich loved all of you! Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 2, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte. 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, at Compassionate Funeral Care, Saratoga Springs, with Father Juanito Asprec officiating. A graveside service with U.S. Coast Guard honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, following the service. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the obituary, please visit our website at











