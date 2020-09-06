1/
Dr. Richard O'Rourke
O'Rourke, Dr. Richard NISKAYUNA Services have been set for Dr. Richard O'Rourke who passed away on March, 20. 2020. Friends and family may view the livestream funeral service on Saturday, September 12, at 11 a.m. on the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Facebook Page. Private interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Burnt Hills. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Arlette O'Rourke Memorial Award, c/o Burnt Hills - Ballston Lake Central Schools, P.O. Box 1389, Ballston Lake, NY 12019 or BH- BL Education Foundation, P.O. Box 144, Burnt Hills, NY 12027.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
