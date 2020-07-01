Bruno, Richard O. STUYVESANT Richard Otello Bruno, 83 of Stuyvesant, passed away on June 26, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born on April 12, 1937, in Manhattan, he was the son of the late Pasquale Bruno and Adis Balli. Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran, having proudly served from 1955 - 1958 aboard the USS Forrestal, on her commissioning voyage. For his last 15 years of employment, Richard served as a corrections officer for the Columbia County Sherriff's Department. He proudly lead the Columbia County Conservative Party, as chairman, for 21 years and was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Stuyvesant Falls. Richard was married to Kathleen C. Bruno (Newman) for 60 years, together, they raised six children: Steven (Patricia), William (Noreen), Joseph (Colleen), Deneen (Frederick), Richard (Crystal) and Christine Pulcher (Paul); and were blessed with 12 grandchildren: Steven (Baleigh), Jonathan (Mariah), Jason, Jessica (PJ), Joseph (Danielle), Aleisha (Norman), Lawrence (Rebekah), Lexxie, Anthony, Ashley, Nicky and Amanda; as well as 11 great-grandchildren, Bristol, Julia, James, Vincent, William, Jacob, Savannah, Michael, Dane, Olivia and Spencer. Richard treasured spending time with his family and was a lifelong Yankees fan. Not so long ago, he also enjoyed deer hunting. His immediate family and many relatives will miss his extraordinary story-telling from the "good old days." His watermelon machete skills at family barbeques were legendary and icicles were no match for his marksmanship. Relatives and friends may call from 4 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, 1015 Kinderhook St, Valatie. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, in the funeral home with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or St. Joseph's Church.