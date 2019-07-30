Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard P. Szmyr. View Sign Service Information Armer Funeral Home Inc. 39 East High Street Ballston Spa , NY 12020 (518)-885-6181 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Armer Funeral Home Inc. 39 East High Street Ballston Spa , NY 12020 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Mary's Church 167 Milton Avenue Ballston Spa , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Szmyr, Richard P. BALLSTON SPA Richard P. Szmyr, 80, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born in New York, N.Y. on February 6, 1939, he was the son of Stephen and Joanna Szmyr. He raised his family in Scotia before settling in Ballston Spa. Richard was proud of his accomplishments in the printing industry. He melted uranium and ran two successful businesses. Seeking security for his family, he entered into a career as a correctional officer for the State of New York at Greene Correctional Facility, where he retired with 18 years of service. He was proud of and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed taking day trips with his wife, the love of his life, and daily walks with his dog, Georgie. Richard touched many lives with his generosity and love of life. Richard is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra and their children, Tina Haldeman (Jerry), Christi Cash (Joe Mazza), Donna Moran (Peter), Darlene Nichols (Jason), Richard Szmyr, and Christopher Szmyr (Heather); grandchildren, Patrick (Allison), Emily, Caroline, Jakob, Hailey, Grace, Lucas and Max; great-grandchildren Rylan, Kevin and Claire; brothers Stephen Szmyr (Ellen), Raymond Szmyr (Elizabeth), and Darryl Keane (Karen); and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 2, at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, August 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Richard may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.







