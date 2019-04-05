Bennett, Richard R. RAVENA Richard R. Bennett entered into eternal rest on April 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 11, 1925, the son of William M. and Jennie Drummond Bennett. He was a lifelong resident of Selkirk before moving to Delmar in the early 1970's. He had resided in Ravena since 1995; and was a veteran of the Merchant Marines in World War II. Dick was a graduate of Ravena High School and attended the DeVry School of Radio/TV. Mr. Bennett served as a past master of the Bethlehem Grange and was a former member of the Bethlehem Ambulance Service. He was also a lifetime member of the Selkirk Fire Department #1 and a former Mason. Mr. Bennett was a former assessor for the Town of Bethlehem; self-employed plumber for over 20 years and retired from M & B Plumbing. He was predeceased on April 26, 1994, by his wife of 49 years, Dorothy Morehouse Bennett. He is survived by his children, Richard C. Bennett (Mary) and Linda Bennett McGraw (deceased Michael) , both of Clifton Park; grandchildren, Barbara Bennett (David) Unger, Melissa Bennett (Brian) Krause, both of Pompton Plains, N.J.; Beth Bennett (Michael) Krueger, Delmar and M. Shaun (Mackenzie) McGraw of Clifton Park; as well as eight great-grandchildren, Matthew and Melissa Unger, Cooper and Bennett Krause, Michael and Alexa Krueger and Haleigh and Maura McGraw. He is survived by his longtime companion, Helen Wilsey of Ravena. Mr. Bennett was preceded in death by his parents; his brother William D. Bennett; sister Catherine (Ralph) Fisk; and son-in-law, Michael McGraw. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Applebee Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Memory Gardens. applebeefuneralhome.com
