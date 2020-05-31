Harmon, Richard Sherm Sr. ALBANY Richard Sherm Harmon Sr., 76 of Albany, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, after suffering an unsustainable head injury from being struck by a car in a pedestrian walkway. Richard was born on March 30, 1944, the son of Floyd Harmon and Gladys Lorraine Arras. Richard, had many interests and hobbies. He was a very talented piano player and often practiced with his home piano. He loved playing piano at birthday parties and Holiday events in the housing community in which he lived for the past 20 years, after the passing of his wife, Patricia Ann Martin Harmon. He had a deep passion for science and would turn just about any conversation into something to do with science. He was very intelligent about science and electronics. He loved spending most of his free time with his home science kits. He also loved science fiction movies, series, and classical music. Richard, loved his family very much and is survived by four sons and one daughter, Richard Jr., Michael, Paul, Anna, and James. He also had 13 grandchildren plus one more on the way, as well as two great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his closest and most dear friend, Eledina, and her daughter Rosella. Eledina, was a very special woman whom he loved and adored very much, and would spend his day to day life with for many years; he looking after her, and she after him. They were practically inseparable. She would always tell him to wash his hands, which became something that we laughed about until this day. We are asking those outside of the immediate family to please take a time out from your busy schedule to spend five minutes in mourning and memory of him through prayer and blessings. May God bless his soul, and lay him to rest in the beautiful Garden of Eden, knowing that he was deeply loved and will be in the hearts of many always! Services will be private. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.