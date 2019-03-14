Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Dick" Stipano. View Sign

Stipano, Richard "Dick" BALLSTON SPA Richard "Dick" Stipano passed away on March 9, 2019, at his winter home in Aiken, S.C. Dick was born on June 20, 1942, the son of Albert and Lena Cagnina Stipano. In 1984, he married Marlene Caruso Stipano of Mechanicville. Father of Robin, Claudine (Sanjay) Pande, Melissa (Nathan) Mitkoff, Danielle (Louis) Miranda, Matthew and Maria. Survived by his brother Robert Stipano of Philadelphia; and grandchildren, Deven and Francesca Pande, Michael and Addison Miranda, Jacob, Benjamin and David Mitkoff; as well as his loving canine companions, Augie and Roma. A 1961 graduate of Linton High School, he attended the University of Rhode Island on a full football scholarship, majoring in physical education. After college, he taught in Binghamton, returning to the area to teach at Mechanicville City Schools for the next 39 years. He was the Mechanicville Red Raiders Varsity football, and boys/girls track coach for many years. Following his passion for football, he was assistant coach for the semi-pro Albany Metro Mallers, assistant coach at R.P.I., head coach at the LaSalle Institute, and head coach at HVCC, ending his coaching career at Stillwater Central Schools. In 1974, Dick was named Coach of the Year by the Capital District Touchdown Club Inc. The Mechanicville Athletic Hall of Fame honored Dick in 2016 for his time as their football and track coach. He was honored again by them in 2018, with his 1967 football team, undefeated 8-0 Colonial Council Champions. Dick's other interests included his dogs, playing poker, horses, riding and team roping with his fellow cowboys. He will be greatly missed by his long-time friends and colleagues. A celebration of Dick's life will be held on Saturday, March 16, in All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Paul's), 121 North Main St., Mechanicville. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the church at 10:45 a.m. The celebration will begin promptly at 11 a.m. with memories shared by fellow coaches and former players, remembering a wonderful man who will be greatly missed. At 12 p.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will be held followed by a private Christian Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mechanicville Football Booster Club, 85 Calhoun Dr., Troy, NY, 12182, or the , 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205. Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. To leave condolences and for directions visit







Stipano, Richard "Dick" BALLSTON SPA Richard "Dick" Stipano passed away on March 9, 2019, at his winter home in Aiken, S.C. Dick was born on June 20, 1942, the son of Albert and Lena Cagnina Stipano. In 1984, he married Marlene Caruso Stipano of Mechanicville. Father of Robin, Claudine (Sanjay) Pande, Melissa (Nathan) Mitkoff, Danielle (Louis) Miranda, Matthew and Maria. Survived by his brother Robert Stipano of Philadelphia; and grandchildren, Deven and Francesca Pande, Michael and Addison Miranda, Jacob, Benjamin and David Mitkoff; as well as his loving canine companions, Augie and Roma. A 1961 graduate of Linton High School, he attended the University of Rhode Island on a full football scholarship, majoring in physical education. After college, he taught in Binghamton, returning to the area to teach at Mechanicville City Schools for the next 39 years. He was the Mechanicville Red Raiders Varsity football, and boys/girls track coach for many years. Following his passion for football, he was assistant coach for the semi-pro Albany Metro Mallers, assistant coach at R.P.I., head coach at the LaSalle Institute, and head coach at HVCC, ending his coaching career at Stillwater Central Schools. In 1974, Dick was named Coach of the Year by the Capital District Touchdown Club Inc. The Mechanicville Athletic Hall of Fame honored Dick in 2016 for his time as their football and track coach. He was honored again by them in 2018, with his 1967 football team, undefeated 8-0 Colonial Council Champions. Dick's other interests included his dogs, playing poker, horses, riding and team roping with his fellow cowboys. He will be greatly missed by his long-time friends and colleagues. A celebration of Dick's life will be held on Saturday, March 16, in All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Paul's), 121 North Main St., Mechanicville. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the church at 10:45 a.m. The celebration will begin promptly at 11 a.m. with memories shared by fellow coaches and former players, remembering a wonderful man who will be greatly missed. At 12 p.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will be held followed by a private Christian Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mechanicville Football Booster Club, 85 Calhoun Dr., Troy, NY, 12182, or the , 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205. Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. To leave condolences and for directions visit devito-salvadorefh.com Funeral Home DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.

39 South Main Street

Mechanicville , NY 12118

(518) 664-4500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.