Cornell, Richard T. "Rick" Jr. COLONIE Richard T. "Rick" Cornell Jr., 50, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany, he attended Bethlehem Central High School and was the son of Esther Murphy Cornell and the late Richard T. Cornell Sr. At the time of his passing Rick was working at Paesan's Pizza in Guilderland. He was the loving husband of Stephanie Courcelle Cornell; adored and loving father of Michelle Cornell, and Alissa (Travis) Triplett; stepfather of Vanessa (Zan) and Michael; brother of Julie (Mark) Wade; grandfather of Travis, Skyla and Santino; brother-in-law of Tony (Rozila); and loving uncle of Jon (Cassandra) and Jake (Courtney) Clark. He had many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Rick was very close to his family and he was loved by many. A kind soul and fun-loving spirit, he enjoyed music, sports, fishing and the company of his many friends. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.
