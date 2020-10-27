Fusco, Richard T. "Rick" MECHANICVILLE Richard T. "Rick" Fusco, 65 of Railroad Street, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Troy on November 25, 1954, the son of the late Anthony and Angeline Rubino Fusco, Rick was a 1974 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Rick worked at the former Grand Union Warehouse in Waterford for 20 years, until it closed. Thereafter, he was a warehouseman for a number of companies in the Capital District. A New York Yankees and Giants fan, Rick enjoyed following the horses, playing cards and playing the daily numbers. One of his favorite trips was deep sea fishing along the Alaskan coast. A fun loving guy with a wry sense of humor, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Rick was predeceased by his brother Pasquale and Connie Fusco; sisters, Paula Brown and Andrea Saglimbeni; and longtime companion Stacie Salvi. Survivors include two children: Trista (Ty) Fusco Calhoun and Rick Fusco both of North Carolina; four grandkids: Will and Leah, Emma and Benjamin; siblings: Anthony (Arlene) Fusco of Colonie, Donald (Marcia) Fusco of Troy, Ann (Bart Hladik) Sidoti of Schenectady, Mark (Rose Grignon) Fusco of Mechanicville and Michael (Kim) Fusco of Stillwater; brother-in-law Dick Brown of Florida, 22 nieces and nephews, and their families. Also survived by his canine companion Hunter. A funeral home service with limited attendance will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St, Mechanicville. Calling hours at the funeral home prior to the service will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Due to pandemic guidelines, wearing of masks is mandatory and social distancing guidelines will be followed. A service in St. Paul's Cemetery will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m., which will take place at the pavilion at the rear of the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Glenville, NY, 12302, in fond memory of Richard T. Fusco. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com