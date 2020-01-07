Loveday, Richard T. Jr. GUILDERLAND Richard T. Loveday, Jr., 72 of Guilderland, passed away peacefully at his home on January 1, 2020. Born in Albany on June 8, 1947, Richard was the son of the late Maude (Wheeler) and Richard T. Loveday, Sr. Richard affected the lives of thousands of local students during his 38-year career as a social studies teacher at Albany High School. He was also a long-time employee of the St. Anne Institute. An avid historian and bibliophile, Richard cherished spending time with his family more than anything else. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Mazur); and his four daughters, Jessica (Kevin) Lourinia, Megan (Joseph) Donnelly, Tonya (Gerrit) Merrem and Jennifer Loveday. Richard was predeceased by his granddaughter Piper Lourinia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Friday, January 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A memorial service will follow. Internment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 7, 2020