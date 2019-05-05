Wood, Richard T. ALBANY Richard T. Wood, age 75, passed away surrounded by his loving family at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's on May 2, 2019. He was born and lived in Albany. He was the son of the late James and Ruth Wood. He was predeceased by his siblings, Kay, James and Sue; and brothers-in-laws, John and George. Richard was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing and passed many of these different skills onto his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He worked as a metal fabricator at NL Industries in Albany and retired from N.Y.S. Comptroller's Office as an OUF claims specialist. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joyce; a son, Thomas (Andrea); a daughter, Deborah (Frank); a brother, Stephen (Patricia); brothers-in-law, Patrick and Denny; sister-in-law, Irene; four grandchildren, Kasey, Dylan, Frankie, and Karissa; and two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Lexi. Also survived by many other family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Wednesday, May 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2019