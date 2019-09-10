Tase, Richard ALBANY Richard "Dick" Tase passed away at the Teresian House in Albany on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was 91. Dick was born May 17, 1928, in Queens Village, N.Y. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Queens, N.Y. and attended college at Utah State Agricultural College School of Forestry. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served during WWII and the Korean War. He later became employed by the New York Telephone Company, where he began work as a lineman and ended his career as a manager. He met his wife, Fran, at work and they married in 1959. They built their home in Southampton Village and raised their two daughters there. After his retirement from New York Telephone, he worked part time at Herricks Hardware on Main Street in Southampton. Dick was a veteran member of the Boy Scouts of America for over 20 years and a member of the Southampton Elks Lodge #1574. He was extremely proud of his 34 years as a member of the Southampton Fire Department. He was an active member of Our Lady of Poland Parish and served on the school board. He was also a Eucharistic minister, usher and altar assistant for the church. He loved participating in the Southampton Colonial Militia. He was a fan of the N.Y. Giants and the N.Y. Rangers. He loved to take his family to Vermont during the fall for long weekend vacations. Upon retirement, Dick and Fran would vacation in Florida. In 2010, Fran and Dick moved to Albany to be closer to their daughters. Dick will be remembered for his kind words, gentle demeanor and his respect for everyone he met. He was truly loved by all and will always be known as "one of the good guys". He was predeceased by his parents, John R. Tase and Mary A. Engel; his stepmother, Theresa M. Reckholder; his two brothers, John Paul and Donald J.; and his wife, Fran. Dick is survived by his two daughters, Susan (Mickey) Cleary of Albany and Amy (Jim) Shaw of Highlands Ranch Colorado; and his four grandchildren who were the light of his life, Zack, Ashley, Aidan and Jude. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Teresian House Nursing Home for their infinite kindness, love and care. Firematic Services will be held at the O'Connell Rothwell Funeral Home on September 10 and funeral services at Our Lady of Poland Church on September 11. Interment will be at the Gerald B.H. Soloman National Cemetery in Schuylerville on Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's memory to the Southampton Fire Department Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 1435, Southampton, NY 11969, or the Teresian House Foundation, 200 Washington Avenue Ext., Albany, NY 12203. To leave a message for the family, visit Oconnellrothwell.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 10, 2019