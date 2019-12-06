Vinick, Richard Theodore "Ted" NISKAYUNA Richard Theodore "Ted" Vinick, 97 of Niskayuna, died suddenly at his residence on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Ted was a lifelong Schenectady resident. He had a retail career of thirty years in his family's clothing business, Myers Children's Shop in downtown Schenectady. His second career was with the N.Y.S. Dept. of Transportation in Albany. Ted was a graduate of Albany Academy and Union College, class of 1943. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was very active in community affairs and was a longtime member of Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady. He was also a member of the Garnet Guard Society and in 1993, was awarded the esteemed Union Alumni Gold Medal for exceptional service to the College. He was an ardent sports fan. Ted was married to Raquel Scher Vinick until her passing in 2014 He is survived by two sons, Dr. Daniel Vinick of Tuxedo Park, N.Y. and Howard Vinick of Schenectady. Grandfather of Daniela and Alexandra Vinick. He was predeecead by his sister, Sandra Shapiro. Services at Congregation Gates of Heaven, 852 Ashmore Ave., Schenectady on Sunday, December 8, at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Those wishing to remember Ted in a special way may make a memorial donation to Congregation Gates of Heaven or the Union College Annual Fund. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2019