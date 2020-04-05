Drew, Richard V. DELMAR Richard V. Drew, 81 of Delmar, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born August 21, 1938 in Bradford, Pa., he was the son of the late Sue (Veroche) Drew and Herbert G. Drew. Dick graduated from Bethlehem Central High School and N.Y.S. College of Forestry at Syracuse University. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Dick was employed with Kemper Insurance Co., mostly in Texas before returning to the Capital District. He enjoyed spending his retirement years playing golf, bowling, shuffleboard, and serving meals on wheels, plus being an active member of the American Legion Blanchard Post. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Phyllis (Piazza); daughter Laura; son Chris; granddaughter Mina; great-granddaughter Alayna; sister Lynn (Larry) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the medical staff at Albany Medical Center and all the friends and family who supported us during this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Dick's memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or the . applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020