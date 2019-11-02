Van Woert, Richard Sr. DELMAR Richard Holmes Van Woert Sr., "Dick," age 87, formerly of Delmar, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was a 1950 graduate of Bethlehem Central High School. In 1951, he and his Father started a general contracting business, Van Woert & Son, known for building homes of distinction in the Capital District area. Dick was the co-founder of the Capital District's Home Builders Association and built the first all-electric apartment in the Albany area. His business had the honor of renovating several New York State historical buildings throughout the Capital District. Dick served as a supply sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was co-founder of the Delmar Boy Scouts Troop 250. In his free time he enjoyed worldwide traveling, boating, fishing, and skiing in Vermont as well as playing tennis with friends and family. He was known for his wisdom, respect of others, kindness and most of all, humility and dignity. Richard was preceded in death by his parents William and Doris Van Woert of Altamont. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 64 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Anne (Kelsey) Van Woert; and their nine children, Deborah Phelan (William), Richard Van Woert Jr. (Susan), Sharon Mable (Leon), Timothy Van Woert (Sherilynn), Sheila Elario (Joseph), Mark Van Woert (Lori), Elizabeth Scavo (Louis), James Van Woert (Christina), and Christopher Van Woert (Maureen); along with 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all of those who loved Richard at the Daughters of Sarah and the Teresian House. An additional thank you to the staff of Albany Medical Center, St. Peter's Hospital and the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's. Their kindness, strength and compassion will always be remembered and appreciated. Calling hours will be at Applebee Funeral Home in Delmar on Sunday, November 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Siena College's Saint Mary of the Angels Chapel, in Loudonville. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House in Albany at fisherhouse.org. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019