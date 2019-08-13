|
|
Gross, Richard W. Jr. AVERILL PARK Richard W. Gross Jr., 42 of Averill Park, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at home in Averill Park after being stricken. Richard was born September 14, 1976, in Albany the son of Richard and Patricia (Brooks) Gross Sr. He was an information technology specialist for New York State I.T.S. Richard enjoyed many hobbies with his wife of 14 years including riding his Harley, blacksmithing and being involved in the ham radio community. He was an animal lover and was always surrounded by his beloved dogs and cats. He will be dearly missed by all of his friends and family who could always count on him for advice or anything else he could do to help. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth A. Gross (O'Connor); his parents, Patricia and Richard Gross Sr.; a sister, Andrea (Hal) Warner; a niece, Heidi Quattrocchi; and a nephew and godson, Luca Quattrocchi. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Friends and family may attend his funeral service on Friday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. Send condolences to www.wjrockefeller.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 13, 2019