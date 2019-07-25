Albany Times Union Obituaries
Richard W. Hahn

Richard W. Hahn Obituary
Hahn, Richard W. SCHODACK Richard W. Hahn, 87 of Irish Hill Road, died on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Van Rensselaer Manor after a long illness. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Reverend Herbert W. Hahn and Martha Youngquist Hahn; and husband of Joan M. Adams Hahn. He resided in East Greenbush for several years and in 1978 moved to Schodack. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Dick was the director of Senate Revision for the New York State Legislative Bill Drafting Commission for 50 years, retiring in 2000. Dick was committed to serving our country as a proud Marine during the Korean War, as well as his decades long career beginning in 1954 in the New York State Senate and becoming the epitome of a Republican Party member during his free time. He was politically active throughout his adult life. Dick led by example, encouraging others to participate in shaping their community's future as he had while serving as the Town of East Greenbush Republican Chairman and later as the Town of Schodack Republican Chairman. He was honored to be able to attend, as a party official, many New York State and National Republican Conventions along with his close friends Bill Powers, Ed Swartz and Marty Tuczinski. A private funeral service and interment took place on July 23, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 25, 2019
