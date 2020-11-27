1/
Richard W. Hartnagle
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hartnagle, Richard W. CASTLETON Richard W. Hartnagle, "Dick," 73, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in the home where he was born and raised. Born on February 19, 1947, to the late William and Lois Hartnagle, he graduated from Maple Hill High School in 1965. After high school, he proudly served his country in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He then went on to earn his bachelor's degree in education through Hudson Valley Community College and Castleton State College in Vermont. He was a business teacher at Columbia High School and also taught at Educational Opportunity Center in Troy. He then became a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service and retired in 2011 after 28 years of service. He was a proud member of the VFW Peter Andrews Memorial Post 7337. His favorite times were spent with his grandsons. He never missed a basketball or baseball game. He took them camping in the summer and he never went to bed without a good night phone call. There is no one he loved more than his grandsons. He was a great man, with a big heart. He would always help a friend in need, it just had to be done his way. He is survived by his daughter, Eve Hartnagle (Andrew); and his three grandsons, Eric, Jonathan, and Timothy. He is also survived by his sister Carol McLaughlin (Ted); several nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends. Friends may call on Sunday, November 29, from 3-6 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home, Castleton. Interment with military honors will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 30, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the VFW Post 7337 in Castleton, or the Marine Corp Toys for Tots Organization.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Ray Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Interment
01:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ray Funeral Service, Inc.
59 Seaman Ave
Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033
(518) 732-7663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved