Hartnagle, Richard W. CASTLETON Richard W. Hartnagle, "Dick," 73, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in the home where he was born and raised. Born on February 19, 1947, to the late William and Lois Hartnagle, he graduated from Maple Hill High School in 1965. After high school, he proudly served his country in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He then went on to earn his bachelor's degree in education through Hudson Valley Community College and Castleton State College in Vermont. He was a business teacher at Columbia High School and also taught at Educational Opportunity Center in Troy. He then became a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service and retired in 2011 after 28 years of service. He was a proud member of the VFW Peter Andrews Memorial Post 7337. His favorite times were spent with his grandsons. He never missed a basketball or baseball game. He took them camping in the summer and he never went to bed without a good night phone call. There is no one he loved more than his grandsons. He was a great man, with a big heart. He would always help a friend in need, it just had to be done his way. He is survived by his daughter, Eve Hartnagle (Andrew); and his three grandsons, Eric, Jonathan, and Timothy. He is also survived by his sister Carol McLaughlin (Ted); several nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends. Friends may call on Sunday, November 29, from 3-6 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home, Castleton. Interment with military honors will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 30, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the VFW Post 7337 in Castleton, or the Marine Corp Toys for Tots Organization.