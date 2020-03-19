|
Mickus, Richard W. WATERFORD Richard W. Mickus, 75 of Clifton Avenue in Waterford, died suddenly on Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence of natural causes. He was born on March 11, 1945, in Amsterdam, N.Y. and was the son of the late Thomas A. and Etta M. Buynowski Mickus. He was a graduate of Amsterdam High School and served honorably as an Army veteran. He had been a manager of facilities for Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs for more than 20 years. Earlier he had worked for Union College and the G.E. in Schenectady as the supervisor of Foundry. Richard had a great love of fishing and boating. He was an avid N.Y. Giants fan and was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. He enjoyed his daily morning coffee with his daughter-in-law Kathy. He was the beloved husband of the late Joyce M. Boyle Mickus, who died on March 17, 2013. He was the devoted father of Louis J. Kexel of Clifton Park and Bruce J. (Kathleen) Kexel of Waterford; brother of Jerome "Jerry" and Thomas Mickus; and cherished grandfather of Lauren Kexel and Evan Kexel. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the Coronavirus, funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 19, 2020