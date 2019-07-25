Shriver, Richard W. MALTA Richard W. Shriver, 68 of Arbor Avenue, died on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Seaford, N.Y. on November 1, 1950, and was the son of the late Warren and Jeanne Franc Shriver. He was educated at Gen. Douglas MacArthur High School and R.P.I. in Troy. Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam Era and the beloved wife of Catherine R. Goyette Shriver, whom he married on April 28, 1990. Richard was an avid Yankees fan, he enjoyed golf and was a collector of baseball cards. While at R.P.I., he was a member of the Acacia Fraternity. He retired from the Rubin Dialysis Center as a chief dialysis technician, having worked for the company for over 42 years in all of their three locations. He had been a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Malta. In addition to his beloved wife Cathy, he is survived by his devoted children, Richard W. Shriver Jr. of Waterford, Deborah (David) Shriver of Cohoes, Kimberly Cancilla of Troy, Kenneth (Melissa) Shriver of Spring Water, N.Y., Amanda (Paul) Shriver of Watervliet, and Michael (Stacy) Shriver of Philadelphia. He was the brother of Wayne (Susan) Shriver of St. Petersburg, Fla.; brother-in-law of Mary Goyette of Malta, and Michele Goyette of Milton; cherished grandfather of Brianna, Ken Jr., Andrew, Abigail, Matthew, Mason and Lily; and uncle of Lindsay, Brett and Sydney The funeral will be held on Saturday at 12 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8517 or . For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 25, 2019