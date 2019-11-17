Albany Times Union Obituaries
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery
Richard Wayne Tuthill


1942 - 2019
Tuthill, Richard Wayne WATERVLIET Richard Wayne Tuthill entered into eternal life on November 15, 2019. Born in Troy to parents Donald E. and Helen (Santerre) Tuthill on January 4, 1942, he was affectionately called Wayne by family and friends. He attended Lansingburgh High School and was a graduate of Hudson Valley Community College with a degree in chemistry. Wayne was a very creative floral designer and an avid gardener. He worked at various floral shops in the capital district. He loved to cook elaborate meals for his family and friends to enjoy. He looked forward to his daily shopping trips to the grocery store and mall. He is survived by a brother, sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. Funeral arrangements will be provided by Dufresne and Cavanaugh Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. He will be interred in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery where there will be a graveside service held on Tuesday, November 19. Please refer to dufresneandcavanaugh.com for the time. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 17, 2019
