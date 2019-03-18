Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rickey D. Dickinson Sr.. View Sign

Dickinson, Rickey D. Sr. MELROSE Rickey D. Dickinson, Sr., 65, of Pinewoods Rd., died suddenly on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after complications following a recent heart surgery. Born in Troy on January 6, 1954, he was the son of the late Frederick and Grace Yager Dickinson and husband of the late Susan Bull Dickinson who died in 2008. Rickey worked for 42 years as a meat cutter for Price Chopper until retiring in 2013. His skill as a butcher continued over to deer harvesting. He ran a small business processing the deer that friends and family members brought to him. Rickey was a longtime member of the Pleasantdale Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed his time at the club and was a very active member. He spent countless hours there, established great friendships with amazing people. He was also a former member of the Green Island Rod and Gun Club. Rickey was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and always looked forward to hunting camp trips in Hope, N.Y. Above all else, Rickey enjoyed the company of his family and loved spending time with his youngest grandson Connor, having sleep overs and movie nights. He also enjoyed helping his son Rickey Jr. and grandson, Rickey III with their construction business. Survivors include his daughter Diana M. Dickinson of Troy; son Rickey Dickinson Jr. of Mayfield; grandsons, Rickey III and Connor Dickinson; sisters, Robyn Bonvicin of Castro Valley, Calif. and Darcy (Christopher) Connolly of Schaghticoke; niece Kendall Bonvicin; and his best friend and cousin Chuck (Charlotte) Dickinson. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday evening from 4-6 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 with a funeral home service to follow beginning at 6 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Pleasantdale Rod and Gun Club following the funeral service and beginning at approximately 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pleasantdale Rod and Gun Club, P.O. Box 218, Troy, NY 12182 in memory of Rickey Dickinson, Sr. To leave condolences and for directions visit







39 South Main Street

Mechanicville , NY 12118

