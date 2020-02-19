|
|
Fox, Ricky C. PORTLAND, Maine Ricky C. Fox, born on April 22, 1962, in Troy passed away on February 14, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough Maine. Ricky bravely lived with a prolific end stage cancer diagnosis for sixteen months making as many memories as possible with his family. Growing up in Troy, Ricky graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1980 and Siena College in 1984, and also attended Union College for post grad work. His lifelong friendships from a childhood filled with love of sports, especially hockey, remain strong. After living in Boston and Denver, he settled in Portland, Maine and married his loving wife Cathleen. They have been raising their daughter Sloane with whom Ricky shared a unique affable wit. Ricky is survived by his parents, Charles J. Fox and Patricia H. (Mendel) Fox; his wife Cathleen M. O'Donnell and their daughter Sloane E. O'Donnell Fox; his sister, Lori (Fox) Peretti and husband Walt, and their sons, Justin, Matthew and Zachary; his sister, Michele (Fox) Carroll and husband Rich and their sons, Trevor, Ryan and Tyler; also, the entire O'Donnell family including: Richard A. O'Donnell, Mary Lou (Schroeder) O'Donnell, Terry, Emily, Molly, Lynn and Henry, Oliver Parsons, Michael S. O'Donnell and Lisa (Hogan) O'Donnell, Andrew O'Donnell, Matthew O'Donnell, Sandra (O'Donnell) Robb, Anouk Robb, Larkin Robb, and Richard F. O'Donnell and a large extended family. A private memorial service will be held at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home in Latham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sloane E. O'Donnell Fox Educational Fund. Please contact family for details. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2020