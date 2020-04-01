|
Mencarelli, Rico EAST GREENBUSH Rico Mencarelli, 89 of East Greenbush, entered eternal life on March 29, 2020, peacefully at VanRensselaer Manor Nursing Home with his family at his bedside. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late James and Olga Mencarelli. He graduated from Cohoes High School in 1949 and worked at General Electric in Waterford. He was drafted in 1952 and served in the Korean War. After returning from the war, he attended SUNY Farmingdale, Long Island Agricultural and Technical Institute. He worked at Hicks Nursery during this time when he met his beloved wife, Arlene Koveleski Mencarelli and they married in 1960. He started his career with New York State and retired in 1995. He was a devoted parishioner of Historic St. Mary's Church in Albany. He enjoyed antique cars, tractors and enjoyed golf in his retirement. The family would like to thank the staff at Hawthorne Ridge in East Greenbush, The Eddy in Cohoes and Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home for their kindness and care they offered to Rico. He was the brother of the late Doris Colaruotolo and Leno Mencarelli. He is survived by his sons, Perry Mencarelli and Paul Mencarelli (Maria); his grandchildren, Givani, Anya and Joe; and many nieces and nephews. He was interred with his beloved wife in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford. Donations on behalf of Rico may be made to The
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 1, 2020