Dennis, Rita A. ALBANY Rita A. Dennis (Stark), passed away in Orangevale, Calif. on March 18, 2019, at the age of 94 years. Born in Cohoes, N.Y., on May 25, 1924, Rita was the youngest child of Ernest and Alma (Morin) Mayhew. A Columbia High School graduate, Rita spent most of her life in the Albany, Rensselaer area where she was raised and subsequently raised her own family. She was an avid gardener and prolific quilter. As a member of Crescent Boat Club, she donated numerous quilts for fundraisers and made personalized quilts for family and friends. She also enjoyed day trips with the Colonie Seniors, whether it was dinner theater or a casino to play the slots. Her real passion, however, was horse racing. Nothing made her day like a lunch at the OTB Clubhouse! Rita is survived by five children, Virginia Hansen, Bluffton, S.C., Wayne Stark, Marana, Ariz., Joseph Stark and wife Constance, Orangevale, Calif., Melanie Nelson and husband Earl, Bluffton, S.C., and Frederick Stark and wife Diane, Chino Hills, Calif. She has 13 grandchildren, and 13 great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Gary; and husbands, Edward Faust, Gerald Stark and Edward Dennis. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 4, from 4-7 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY 12204.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019