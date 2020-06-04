Rita A. Salisbury
Salisbury, Rita A. ALBANY Rita A. Salisbury, 87, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Cecil (Hutton) Baldwin. She was the wife of the late Francis Salisbury. Rita was a machinist at Thermal Products in Menands for 40 years. Rita is survived by her son Richard (Lynn); daughter Theresa; her grandson Richard "Ricky"; her brother Joseph Baldwin and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas, Richard and James Baldwin. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will take place in the Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont. Donations in Rita's name may be made to the Sacred Heart Food Bank, 33 Walter Street, Albany, NY, 12204. Online condolences may be offered to Rita's family by visiting danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 4, 2020.
