Goulty, Rita Ann COLONIE Rita Ann Goulty, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at home, with her loving family by her side. Rita Ann was the daughter of the late William R. and Rita G. (Matchett) Lyon. She was the devoted wife of over 62 years to Ronald F. Goulty. Rita Ann was a graduate of Vincentian Institute. She was a member and a communicant of St. Francis DeSales for many years and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary with the Colonie Fire Company. Rita Ann's love was her family. She was a Girl Scout leader and a girls soft ball manager with Colonie for many years. She was a talented seamstress who would make all of the families wedding gowns, business suits, to the grandkids Christmas pajamas. She enjoyed going to every event with her children and grandchildren. She proudly worked for Cutie Pharma-Care, the family business as an accountant for many years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Michael Lyon and her two infant children, Frances Ann and Ronald Michael. Rita Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald Goulty; her cherished daughters, Nancy (Daniel) Cutie, Marilyn (Robert Gallo) Goulty and Susan Horton. She is the adored grandmother of Jesse Horton, Ronald Cutie, Sara Cutie, William Cutie, Luke Cutie, Anna Hunter and Jackson Gallo. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany on Wednesday, August 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 29, at 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph, 50 Herrick Street, Rensselaer. Interment will be private in Memory Gardens, Colonie, NY at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 in Rita Ann's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019