|
|
Westfall, Rita Ann CLIFTON PARK Rita Ann Westfall, 91 of Boyack Road, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, the day before her 92nd birthday at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes after an illness. She was born in Syracuse, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Earl and Helen Goettle Pike. Rita retired as a file fingerprint clerk for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Criminal Justice in Albany where she had worked for over 20 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Elmer L. Westfall, whom she married on October 22, 1948. She was an avid Syracuse Orangeman and N.Y. Yankee's fan. The most enjoyable part of Rita's life was when she spent time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent. She is the devoted mother of Deborah Ann (Clay) Bergh of Clifton Park, Linda Susan (William) Tillapaugh of Syracuse, Peggy Jo May of Guilderland and Michael Walter (Nicole) Westfall of Clifton Park; sister of the late William Pike, Rosemary Pike, Donald Pike, Daniel Pike, Doris Casselman and Richard Pike; also survived by nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church in Crescent, 86 Church Hill Road, Waterford, N.Y. 12188 (Halfmoon). A calling hour will precede the mass in church from 9-10 a.m. Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065, 518-371-5454. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 10, 2020