1/1
Rita C. Drozdzal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Drozdzal, Rita C. TROY Rita C. Drozdzal died a senseless death August 8, 2020, from COVID-19 at the age of 91. At the time of her death, she was a resident of The Troy Center. Rita was a lifelong Albany resident, and a graduate of St. Casimir's and St. John's Academy. Rita had a long career working for the N.Y.S. Department of Health, Wadsworth Laboratory, retiring with 37 years of service. Rita was predeceased by her mother, Antonina (Wojtowich) Drozdzal; her father, Jozef Drozdzal; five sisters and three brothers. Rita is survived by many nieces and nephews. Rita was very active in her church, St. Casimir's, for many years, she later joined Blessed Sacrament. She was proud of her Polish heritage, and was a member of the Zaloga Post, Polish Community Center, and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She made the best golumbki for her family every Christmas, and made sure there was a butter lamb every Easter. Rita was very generous to many charities through her life. She was a member of the Capital Hill Choral Society for many years, sang in the St. Casimir's choir, and sang Ave Maria at all of her siblings' funerals, as her final act of love to them. Rita generously helped to babysit her young grandniece and nephews, Adam and Kaitlyn Berghela, and Alex Benoit. Rita loved puttering in her garden, and all animals, especially cats. Rita's funeral Mass and burial was privately held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please keep Rita's death from COVID-19 in mind when voting in the election in November. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved