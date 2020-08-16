Drozdzal, Rita C. TROY Rita C. Drozdzal died a senseless death August 8, 2020, from COVID-19 at the age of 91. At the time of her death, she was a resident of The Troy Center. Rita was a lifelong Albany resident, and a graduate of St. Casimir's and St. John's Academy. Rita had a long career working for the N.Y.S. Department of Health, Wadsworth Laboratory, retiring with 37 years of service. Rita was predeceased by her mother, Antonina (Wojtowich) Drozdzal; her father, Jozef Drozdzal; five sisters and three brothers. Rita is survived by many nieces and nephews. Rita was very active in her church, St. Casimir's, for many years, she later joined Blessed Sacrament. She was proud of her Polish heritage, and was a member of the Zaloga Post, Polish Community Center, and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She made the best golumbki for her family every Christmas, and made sure there was a butter lamb every Easter. Rita was very generous to many charities through her life. She was a member of the Capital Hill Choral Society for many years, sang in the St. Casimir's choir, and sang Ave Maria at all of her siblings' funerals, as her final act of love to them. Rita generously helped to babysit her young grandniece and nephews, Adam and Kaitlyn Berghela, and Alex Benoit. Rita loved puttering in her garden, and all animals, especially cats. Rita's funeral Mass and burial was privately held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please keep Rita's death from COVID-19 in mind when voting in the election in November. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com