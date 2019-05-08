Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita C. Regina. View Sign Service Information Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc 1200 Central Ave Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-459-1200 Send Flowers Obituary

Regina, Rita C. COLONIE Rita C. Regina peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born on October 9, 1938, in Albany, Rita was married to the love of her life, Prosper, for sixty-one amazing years. The most loving wife, sister, mom, aunt, grammy, and great-grammy, she leaves behind a family forever grateful for the years she dedicated caring for her family each and every day. She taught the true meaning of compassion and kindness and was the strength behind the love and support that encompasses her family. Rita is survived by her best friend and husband Prosper; her four daughters, Shelley Varno, Joanne Robustiano (Claudio), Deborah Regina and Laurie Regina (Douglas McClaine); her siblings, Joan Meister, Geraldine Rovelli, Frank Dandaraw (Sue), Edward Dandaraw (Nusia), Daniel Dandaraw (Christine); her fourteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren with two more on the way, many nieces, nephews and friends. Rita was predeceased by her parents, Helen T. Dandaraw (Meme) and Frank Dandaraw; her two daughters, Darlene Marie and Theresa Frances. The family would like to give a special thanks to all of Rita's doctors, nurses and medical support team members that allowed this process to be as tranquil and intimate as possible just as she wished. Rita was dedicated to the Roman Catholic Church and was a communicant of Saint Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave., Colonie. Services will be held at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 10, from the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Colonie and a Catholic Mass celebrating Rita's life will be be held at 9 a.m. in St. Clare's Church. Calling hours will be on Thursday, May 9, from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home.







