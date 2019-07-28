Collins, Rita (Kenneally) PALMETTO, Fla. Rita (Kenneally) Collins, 80 of Palmetto Fla., passed away after a short illness on July 21, 2019, in Delanson. Born in Albany she was employed at Albany Medical Center Hospital until she retired in 1996. She is survived by her children, Rita (Carl) Weaver and David Collins. Loving Nanny to Patricia Weaver, Griffin, Zowen and Quin Collins; and aunt to several beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Edwin Collins; parents Edward Kenneally and Helen (Hanley) Kenneally; and brother Edward Kenneally Jr. A private Celebration of life will be held on August 4.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 28, 2019