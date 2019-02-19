Hesler, Rita E. GUILDERLAND Rita E. Hesler, 93 of Guilderland, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, February 10, 2019, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, surrounded by her three sons. Born and educated in Albany, Rita was the daughter of the late Dominic and Elizabeth (Rosch) Padula and was a graduate of Albany High School. Starting out in banking in Downtown Albany, she finished her career as a secretary in the District Offices for Guilderland Central Schools for over 15 years. Rita was also a docent for many years at the Albany Institute of History and Art. She was a member of St. Madeleine Sophie Church in Guilderland. Rita loved to read, play bridge, spend time with her sons and most of all, be with her beloved husband Tom. Rita and Tom enjoyed many cruises together, along with their yearly wedding anniversary trips to Cape Cod. Predeceased on February 14, 2018, by her husband Thomas Hesler, Rita is survived by her sons, Mark T. Hesler (Gretchen) of Franconia, N.H., Jeffrey M. Hesler (Phyllis Quimby) of Rotterdam and Thomas B. Hesler of Guilderland; her grandchildren, Madeleine Hesler, Katherine Hesler, Samantha Hesler, Matthew Hesler, Thomas Hesler, Eryn Hesler and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 21, at 9:15 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway and Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, followed at 10 a.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Road, Schenectady, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Friends and relatives may call on Wednesday, February 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rita's memory to St. Madeleine Sophie Church. To leave a message of condolence for Rita's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary