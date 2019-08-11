McKeon, Rita E. TROY Rita E. McKeon passed away August 8, 2019, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late John E. and Margaret McKeon and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. Rita retired from New York State where she had been employed for over 40 years. She was a communicant of the Sacred Heart Church where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Rita was formerly a member of the East Side Senior Citizens and she enjoyed traveling. Survivors include two nephews, Douglas (Liz) Alvey and John (Kathy) Alvey; and several nieces and nephews. Rita was predeceased by her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Alvey; and by her brother-in-law, Douglas Alvey. The family wishes to thank Rita's caregivers, especially Jessica, Stephanie, Donna, Heather, Melissa and Jessica. The funeral will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory may be made to Community Hospice of Rensselaer County.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 11, 2019