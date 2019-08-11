McSweeney, Rita F. NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. Our loving and devoted mother, Rita F. McSweeney, died at the age of 91, in New Smyrna Beach on July 30, 2019. Rita was born on September 20, 1927, in Syracuse, one of four children born to Hugh Fay and Susan Agnes Dunne. As a young woman, Rita worked for the N.Y. Telephone Company, where she met her future husband, Daniel L. McSweeney. They were married in Syracuse at St. Anthony of Padua Church on May 1, 1948. Together, they had four children, Patricia, Danny, Terry, and Susan. A faithful Roman Catholic, Rita regularly attended Sacred Heart Church in Suffern, N.Y. and Our Lady Star of the Sea in New Smyrna Beach. Rita enjoyed traveling with her family across the U.S., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. She also visited Ireland, the U.K., Turkey, and Greece. Rita and Dan were enthusiastic golfers at the Albany and Ramsey Country Clubs, Tuxedo Club in New York, and Sugar Mill Country Club in New Smyrna Beach. Rita is survived by her sister Ceil Kieffer and brother Father Terry Fay. She was predeceased by her sister Jean Janocsko. She is also survived by her loving children, Patricia, Terry, and Susan; her daughters-in-law, Susan Kittrell and Sandy Bastone; her sons-in-law, Thomas Gallatin and John Cappello; and four grandchildren, Travis, Jenna, Andrew and Zoe. Our mother will be deeply missed by her many friends, gathered over a lifetime. Hopefully all will remember her energy, humor, sincerity, and loyalty. The family will hold a small memorial service at a future date. Condolences may be made online at settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 11, 2019