Wasserman, Rita Gail ALBANY Rita Gail Wasserman, age 86, died peacefully in Albany on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Born on August 26, 1933, in Schenectady to Louis and Frieda Daffner, she attended and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1951. On March 21, 1953, she married Irving Wasserman. Rita lived in Schenectady and worked in men's apparel retail sales before settling into retirement. Survivors include three sons, Jeffery Wasserman, Mark (Randy) Wasserman and Joel (Barbara) Wasserman; seven grandchildren, Tiffany (Zach) Adair, Ivanna Wasserman, Benjamin Wasserman, Aaron Wasserman, Marlee Wasserman, Ana Wasserman and Joshua Wasserman; three great-grandchildren, Hayden Adair, Rhett Regan and Addison Regan; and brother Nathaniel (Anna) Daffner. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Frieda Daffner; and brother, Sidney Daffner; as well as her loving husband, Irving Wasserman; and beloved companion, Abraham Cohen. Thanks to everyone at Daughters of Sarah who cared for Rita over the last three years. Also a very special thank you to Carol Simmons (and Frankie and Minnie) who made a huge impact on Rita (and Abe's) life over the last seven years. Services and interment will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 6, in the Congregation Beth Israel Cemetery (upper section) on Abbottsford Road in Rotterdam. Relatives and friends are welcome at 1120 Cullen Ave., Schenectady, immediately following the funeral. Contributions in Rita's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org). For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 4, 2019