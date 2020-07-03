1/1
Rita Katz
1949 - 2020
Katz, Rita GUILDERLAND Rita Katz, 94 of Guilderland, died on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. Rita was born in Brooklyn where she resided most of her life. She attended high school in Brooklyn. Rita was the daughter of the late Meyer and Fannie Antis. She had been employed for many years by the N.Y.S. Insurance Department and retired in 2004 at the age of 79. On January 16, 1949, Rita married the love of her life, Leo Katz. Leo died in 1987. In 2004, Rita moved to Guilderland where she enjoyed making new friends at the Guilderland Senior Citizens Center. She also enjoyed shopping and as Rita would say, "living in the country." She also had a great love for her family. Rita is survived by her loving children, Edward Katz and his wife Kathleen of Altamont and Steven Katz and his wife Lisa of Brooklyn. She also leaves her grandchildren, Derek Katz, Matthew Katz, Rachel Carl and Justin Katz, David and Jason Katz. She was the great-grandmother of Frank Carl, Dylan Carl, Sara Carl, Brooklynn Katz, and Hailey Katz and Callan Katz. Rita was recently predeceased by her sister, Shirley Gimpel. Services and interment were held on Wednesday, July 1, in the New Montefiore Cemetery in Farmingdale, N.Y. where Rita was laid to rest next to her loving husband, Leo. Those wishing to remember Rita in a special way may plant a tree in Israel in her memory. One may do so by visiting the following website: https://www.shiva.com/plant-a-tree/ To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit, levinememorialchapel.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
