Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita M. Gager. View Sign

Gager, Rita M. SOUTH BETHLEHEM Rita M. Gager, 86, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday morning, March 12, 2019. Rita Mary Ratchford was born in Scranton, Pa. on October 31, 1932, a daughter of the late John and Mary Guy Ratchford. She was raised and educated in Scranton, and married her husband, Donald D. Gager, on April 18, 1949. Rita and Don moved their family to South Bethlehem in 1968. She worked as a payroll and accounts payable clerk at Callanan Industries in South Bethlehem for 22 years. She then worked for many years in the office of Persico Oil Company in Ravena, retiring several years ago. Rita was formerly a member of Selkirk Fire Company #3 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church in Ravena and was a very active volunteer in many ministries at the church, serving as eucharistic minister, altar server, lector, bereavement minister, altar linens, food pantry and thrift shop worker. Above all, Rita was a wonderful matriarch to her family. She was a true example of selfless love and strong family values. Love is at the center of her family, because faith was at the center of her heart. Rita is survived by Don, her husband of 69 years; children, Diane Hoffman, Donna Hagen (Ken VanAlstyne), Sean Gager (Penny), Michael Gager, and Mary Tice (Robert); grandchildren, Robert Hagen (Christine), Michelle Hagen, Amanda and Sean Gager, Sarah Roberts (James), Leah Gager, Christopher Tice, and Kathleen Carroll (Steven); great-grandchildren, Kali Hagen (Zach Hoffman), Jillian Hagen, Sara Stangle, Colin and Christian Mikulski, James and Henry Roberts, and Reed Carroll; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rita was predeceased by her sisters, Margaret Callery, Marion Doud, Helen Cullen, Grace Turner, and Frances Fetterhoff; brothers, John (her twin who died at birth) and James Ratchford; and her granddaughter, Katie Gager. Calling hours will be Friday, March 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 9 Main St., Ravena. The funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. in St. Patrick's Church, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Patrick's Church, 21 Main St., Ravena, NY, 12143 will be appreciated. Condolence page at



Gager, Rita M. SOUTH BETHLEHEM Rita M. Gager, 86, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday morning, March 12, 2019. Rita Mary Ratchford was born in Scranton, Pa. on October 31, 1932, a daughter of the late John and Mary Guy Ratchford. She was raised and educated in Scranton, and married her husband, Donald D. Gager, on April 18, 1949. Rita and Don moved their family to South Bethlehem in 1968. She worked as a payroll and accounts payable clerk at Callanan Industries in South Bethlehem for 22 years. She then worked for many years in the office of Persico Oil Company in Ravena, retiring several years ago. Rita was formerly a member of Selkirk Fire Company #3 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church in Ravena and was a very active volunteer in many ministries at the church, serving as eucharistic minister, altar server, lector, bereavement minister, altar linens, food pantry and thrift shop worker. Above all, Rita was a wonderful matriarch to her family. She was a true example of selfless love and strong family values. Love is at the center of her family, because faith was at the center of her heart. Rita is survived by Don, her husband of 69 years; children, Diane Hoffman, Donna Hagen (Ken VanAlstyne), Sean Gager (Penny), Michael Gager, and Mary Tice (Robert); grandchildren, Robert Hagen (Christine), Michelle Hagen, Amanda and Sean Gager, Sarah Roberts (James), Leah Gager, Christopher Tice, and Kathleen Carroll (Steven); great-grandchildren, Kali Hagen (Zach Hoffman), Jillian Hagen, Sara Stangle, Colin and Christian Mikulski, James and Henry Roberts, and Reed Carroll; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rita was predeceased by her sisters, Margaret Callery, Marion Doud, Helen Cullen, Grace Turner, and Frances Fetterhoff; brothers, John (her twin who died at birth) and James Ratchford; and her granddaughter, Katie Gager. Calling hours will be Friday, March 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 9 Main St., Ravena. The funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. in St. Patrick's Church, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Patrick's Church, 21 Main St., Ravena, NY, 12143 will be appreciated. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com Funeral Home A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc

4898 New York 81

Greenville , NY 12083

(518) 966-8313 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close