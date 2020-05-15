Strokes, Rita M. RENSSELAER Rita M. Strokes, 92 of Albany, Kinderhook and Rensselaer, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor with her loving family by her side. Rita was born in Albany, the daughter of Edward and Sophia Leisenfelder. She had four brothers and a sister. She worked for years at the Trading Port on New Scotland Avenue and at the Billard Ball Company on Delaware Avenue (they made pool balls). She regularly picked up her brothers at the Hedrick Brewery where several of them worked. She and her husband had summer camps and trailers on various lakes and rivers. Her life transitioned from the city to a rural country home on Kinderhook Lake in 1970 where she lived on the Lake Canal for more than 30 years. There were decades of parties, clam bakes, cook outs, outdoor camp fires, corn on the cob late at night, laughs, stories, embellishments, a lifetime of family and friend gatherings over the years; memories. Rita was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and mom or "ma" to many. She enjoyed her crossword puzzles and scratch-off lottery tickets, baking her Wands cookies, cooking homemade apple pies, and jarring chile sauce with family. For those that remember, Rita was the bookkeeper for Strokes Plumbing and Electric, a family run business for tens of years in the Kinderhook area; she probably took your call. She also had two dogs, Pal and Kalua. She was predeceased by her husband George Strokes in 2002; her siblings: Edward, Kenneth, Clayton, and Joseph Leisenfelder and Betty Morgia; her sister-in-law, close friend and excellent Italian cook, Maria Leisenfelder, originally from Roccalumera, Italy, who always cared for and loved Rita; and her stepson-in-law Alfred Maxwell (Christine). Survivors include one beloved daughter Kathleen (Dennis) Jersey; one treasured son Kenneth Stewart; one cherished granddaughter Samantha Stewart; her stepchildren, Ronald (Valarie) Strokes and Christine Maxwell; and lifelong friend Shirley Mayhew. The family would like to thank the professional compassionate staff at Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home for her excellent care there over the past two years. VRM is an outstanding facility in the Capital District. Relatives and friends may visit via Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89730996457 on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Rita will be buried in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Valatie with her husband. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice in Rita's name.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 15, 2020.