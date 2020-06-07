Rita Marie McCoy
1957 - 2020
McCoy, Rita Marie ENGLEWOOD, Fla. Rita Marie McCoy, 62 of Englewood, Fla., passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Englewood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born on August 19, 1957, in Albany to the late Loren and Lorraine Ackerman Alcombright, she had been a resident of Charlotte County for fourteen years, coming from Rensselaer. Rita was a school aid at the Rensselaer Middle High School (where she graduated - Class of 1976.) She was predeceased by parents and one brother, Andy Alcombright. Survivors include her husband of forty-three years, James A. McCoy III; five children, Matthew (Jackie), Christa, Shawn, Joshua and Daniel (Stephen) McCoy; sisters, Michelle, Lynnette and Jennifer; one brother Loren; five grandchildren, Tristan, Ava, Jaylin, Noah and Gavin. Private services will be held at a later date. Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com


Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 2, 2020
My deepest sympathies. May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes. (Psalms 116:15)
S Chambers
