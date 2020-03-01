|
|
Nolan, Rita Mary ALBANY Rita Mary Nolan, born on June 7, 1949, passed away on January 28, 2020. Rita was blessed with the love of her wife Chris Colarusso; our daughter Linda and husband Drew Hopkins; and our treasured granddaughters, Denver Mary an Autumn BethAnne. The eldest of ten siblings in the Nolan family, Rita nurtured and cherished them all. Our shared sense of family was inclusive of the families we were born into and the ones we chose as family over the years of our life together. Rita was an intensely private person and lived a rich interior life that she generously shared with those she loved. Most people don't know that Rita was a poet. Rita loved the written word. Often, when asked, "How do you know that?", she would respond, "I read it somewhere." She found her spiritual anchor in the garden and in all things natural. Protecting our planet for our children was high on her list of concerns. She rode her bicycle in every sort of weather. She would not and could not be contained. For her seventieth birthday, we all went ziplining to the delight and pride of our granddaughters. Love was an ingredient in every meal she prepared and her signature garlic salad dressing, made fresh daily, could not be surpassed. Adventures in the Adirondacks at Blue Mountain Lake fed and renewed her spirit. After being the first producer of alfalfa sprouts in Quebec, Canada, in her twenties, Rita returned to New York in her thirties and became a certified public accountant. She was deeply valued by her clients for her kindness and sound, practical advice. Rita and Chris chose to stand on the side of love, truth and justice. As dedicated member owners of The Honest Weight Co-op community they brought that energy into every action they pursued to actively engage the membership. The Co-op knew and depended on Rita over many decades for her gravitas, dedication, precision, and enduring work. Most recently, Rita was a steady and calming presence on the Elections and Nominations Committee. Rita loved when people gave from their hearts to better the world as they saw fit. Please spread kindness and compassion in her honor. Her memory will be a blessing. Visit townleywheelerfh.com to share condolences and memories.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2020