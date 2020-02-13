Rosen, Rita Noreen AMSTERDAM Rita Noreen Rosen, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1942, in Buffalo to Samuel and Faye Maxick. On September 3, 1966, she married Malcolm Rosen. Throughout the years Rita worked in the human services field in the Albany area. Rita was a member of Congregation Beth Shalom of Clifton Park. Survivors include her daughter Michelle (David) Bielawa; son Kevin (Sally) Rosen; granddaughters, Samantha Bielawa and Caitlyn Rosen; brother Robert (Andrea) Maxick; nephews and several cousins. Rita was preceded in death by her husband Malcolm and her parents. Rita is also survived by her close friends that she loved like family the Killeen family. The family would like to express thanks to the staff at Capstone Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing. Your hard work and dedication to your patients will never be forgotten. Graveside services will be held in the Beth Shalom Cemetery, 230 Schermerhorn St., Rotterdam on Friday, February 14, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to observe a period of mourning at the home of Michelle and David Bielawa on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at 24 Redfield Park, Clifton Park. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 13, 2020