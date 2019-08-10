Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lo Giudice, Rita P. ALBANY Rita P. Lo Giudice, 80, suddenly passed away to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Rita was born in Antillo, Sicily and immigrated to Albany as a child. Rita was the daughter of the late Antonio and Domenica (Bongiorno) Ritmo. She was the beloved wife of 46 years to Dominic Lo Giudice who predeceased her in 2005. She was the devoted mother of Diane (Tom) Ryan, Joseph (Lisa) Lo Giudice, David (Julie) Lo Giudice of Colonie, and Mark (Christie Anne) Lo Giudice of Florida. She was the cherished Nana of Stephanie, Michael, Nicole, Matthew, Mark, Dominic, Gianna, Briella, and Jessa. Rita is also survived by her cherished sister Valentina Di Blasi (late Dominick); her brother Joseph (Linda) Ritmo; and was the sister of the late Italia (late Sebastiano) Fido. Rita is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Rita's family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the sixth floor staff at the Teresian House for the care that they gave to her. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Rita's family on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Colonie. A funeral service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Assembly of God Church, 148 Dove St., Albany, NY, 12202 or Life for the Nations Church Food Pantry, 477 Krumkill Rd, Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit







