Randolph, Rita ALBANY Rita Randolph was born on September 7, 1956, to the late Mr. and Mrs. David (Lillie Mae) Williams in Albany. She was the eighth of nine children. She was called home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by close family and loved ones. Rita was educated through the City of Albany school system. She was a dedicated worker. Rita worked at SUNY Albany where she gave 20 years of service in the custodial department. On August 4, 1989, Rita married the love of her life Irving Randolph. They were married for 43 years. Rita was a dedicated wife and caretaker to her husband. From their union came two children, Isaac D. and Lentia G. Williams whom they both loved wholeheartedly. Rita loved and cherished her family. She would stroll into the family functions taking her time and ready to joke around. She was known for bringing the fried chicken wings to the cookouts. She will be remembered for her love of the slots, games, puzzles, pure leaf sweet teas, Swedish fish and smart-allec t-shirts. Rita was known as a genuine and real person, always ready to tell it like it is. She was most comfortable in her witty t-shirt, jeans and Air Max with her pouch in her chest pocket. She would always say "This is me. What you see is what you get." Her presence, smile and laugh would light up a room. Always willing to lend a helping hand, anyone who knew her loved her. She was predeceased by her husband Irving; daughter Lentia; and siblings, Loretta Gaddy and Gary Williams. Left to cherish her memory are her loving son, Isaac; her granddaughter, Jahanna M. Foreman; siblings, Ernestine Venable (the late, James) and Annette Jackson, both of Loudonville, Tushela Thompson (Jesse) of Rensselaer, Lee Otis Williams, of Albany, David Williams Jr. (Eva) of Green Island and Danny Williams of Colonie; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hour on Wednesday, October 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels.