Phelps, Rita Russo INDIANA, Pa. Rita Russo Phelps, 85, died in Indiana, Pa. on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was a much loved woman and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a member of St. Thomas More Parish and had a joy filled devotion to Jesus and prayer. Rita was born in Mechanicvile on May 12, 1934, to Jack and Mary Russo. A graduate of Union University School of Nursing in 1954, she practiced as a nurse through the years, but her heart was in her home where she and her beloved husband of 66 years raised their six children. Rita was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and sister who had a gift of making memories. Her legacy of unconditional love is a treasure to them and lives on through her 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, whom she adored. Rita blessed all she met with a sweet spirit of encouragement. A special joy was her time spent volunteering with preschool children. Rita and her husband enjoyed years of traveling this country in their motorhome and she had a great love of reading. She is survived by husband Richard (Dick) Phelps; daughters, Lynn Pyenson (Andy) of Otis, Mass., Cathy Byrne of Jamestown, Beth Hurley (Rick) of Indiana, Pa., and Susan Cornish (Evan) of Pittsfield, Mass.; sons, David Phelps (Kim) of Chazy and Paul Phelps (Susan) of Wappinger Falls; brother, Peter Russo of Keene, N.H. and sister Betty Selkis of Saratoga Springs. Her grandchildren include: Dawn Gregersen, Sarah Davis Corkum, Stephen, Timothy and Andrew Byrne, Josh and Heather Phelps, Stephanie Plumb, Rebecca Benson, Rachel York, Emily DeVivo, Elise Holuta, Jessica Hurley Fawley, Kaely and Meaghan Phelps and Ben Conish. Rita was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Catherine Lanna; and her son-in-law Peter Byrne. A private funeral Mass for the family will be held in All Saints on the Hudson Parish in Mechanicville at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to The .



