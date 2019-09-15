Rita Septer

Obituary
Septer, Rita ALBANY Rita Pollack Septer, 85 of Albany, died on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Rita was a lifelong Albany resident. She is survived by her loving husband, Al Gran; her son, Steven Septer (Sherri) of Slingerlands; a daughter, Tracey Septer of Troy; her brother, Norwin Pollack (Donna) of Frederick, Md.; and sisters, Martha Proskin (Arnold) of Menands and Sharon Wishengrad (Barry) of Rochester. Rita also leaves 12 grandchildren, a great-grandson, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in 1963 by a daughter, Linda Septer Services at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Monday, September 16, at 1:30 p.m. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be in the Hebrew Farmer's Cemetery in Guilderland. A full, complete obituary will be published in Monday's Times Union. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
